Krab Kingz Seafood

Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" Crab boil. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings.! Oh, and don't forget the fried fish & shrimp that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!

6921 South Lewis Avenue

Popular Items

Fried Catfish Basket (4)$12.99
4- Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, Served Crisp Waffle Fries
#3 JUST SNOW KRAB$31.25
2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
Boiled Egg$1.29
#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY$16.99
13 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.
#1 LOADED PLATTER$49.99
3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.
#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER$34.99
2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.
#4 LARGE SHRIMP PLATTER$23.99
17 Jumbo shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
#6 LEGS & TAIL PLATTER$34.99
1 Krab Cluster (Apprx 7-8oz), 6 Jumbo shrimp, 1 Lobster tail (5oz), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
Catfish Sliders$8.99
4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
Corn$1.79
Location

6921 South Lewis Avenue

Tulsa OK

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
