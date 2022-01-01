Go
Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia

Come in and enjoy! Krab Kingz Seafood serves South Florida style crab/shrimp boil dishes. We also offer Fried Seafood and local seafood favorites.

1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West

Popular Items

#10 Combo Fried Fish Basket$10.50
Fish, Fries,
Fried Jumbo Shrimp$9.95
Popcorn Shrimp
Family Platter$105.50
5 crab clusters, 50 shrimp, sausage, corn, eggs, and potatoes
#9 Combo Fried Shrimp Basket$12.50
Shrimp, Fries
Combo #2 Kingz large shrimp boil$23.50
17 jumbo shrimp, sausage, corn & potatoes
Combo #1 Kingz Shrimp Boil$17.50
10 jumbo shrimp, sausage, corn & potatoes
#11 Combo Fired CatFish Nuggets basket$12.50
Fish, Shrimp
Combo #4 Krab Kingz Krab And Shrimp Boil$29.50
1 crab cluster, 10 shrimp, sausage, corn, egg, and potatoes
#7 Chicken Tenders Basket$9.50
5 Tenders, Choice of 2 sides
Location

1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
