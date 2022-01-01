Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia
Come in and enjoy! Krab Kingz Seafood serves South Florida style crab/shrimp boil dishes. We also offer Fried Seafood and local seafood favorites.
1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West
Popular Items
Location
1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant
We have been serving our community for more than 15 years! Join us for lunch and dinner every day or place a takeout order at (803) 772-7811 or through Toast. We cannot wait to see you!
Recreation Athletics Northwest
Come in and enjoy!
Inakaya Watanabe
Mellow sushi house providing inventive & traditional rolls, plus cooked Japanese entrees.