Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis

Our goal is to provide irresistible food, incredible service & infectious atmosphere!
Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" seafood boils. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings. Oh, and don't forget fried food that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!

SEAFOOD

10537 E Washington ST • $$

Avg 3.8 (1245 reviews)

Popular Items

#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER$33.99
2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.
#1 LOADED PLATTER$47.99
3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs + Potatoes.
#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY$15.99
13 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

10537 E Washington ST

Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

