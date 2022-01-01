Krabby's Seafood Joint
For All Your Seafood Needs
SEAFOOD
3669 Star Ranch Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3669 Star Ranch Rd
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
iTopIt
Colorado Spring's Best Self Serve Frozen Yogurt and Gelato Place. We are open and willing to serve you.
Fat Belly Pizza
We have Pizza, Pastas, Subs, Panini, Wraps, Desserts, and More! Call for Delivery or come in for dining or pick-up! We are veteran owned and Operated!
Fat Belly Pizza Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
Salad or Bust started as Colorado's first and only mobile walk-thru salad bar. It was built on a short school bus and has been all over the state. Although the bus has been retired, Salad or Bust is thrilled to serve you here at Ivywild School. #STAYFRESH