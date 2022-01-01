Go
Toast

Krabby's Seafood Joint

For All Your Seafood Needs

SEAFOOD

3669 Star Ranch Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

LUNCH SPECIAL 12pc Shrimp$8.50
12pc Head Off Shrimp$12.00
Lemons
Snow Crab CLSTR Regular$17.00
Mussel Boils$12.00
Rice$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3669 Star Ranch Rd

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

iTopIt

No reviews yet

Colorado Spring's Best Self Serve Frozen Yogurt and Gelato Place. We are open and willing to serve you.

Fat Belly Pizza

No reviews yet

We have Pizza, Pastas, Subs, Panini, Wraps, Desserts, and More! Call for Delivery or come in for dining or pick-up! We are veteran owned and Operated!

Fat Belly Pizza Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salad or Bust @ Ivywild

No reviews yet

Salad or Bust started as Colorado's first and only mobile walk-thru salad bar. It was built on a short school bus and has been all over the state. Although the bus has been retired, Salad or Bust is thrilled to serve you here at Ivywild School. #STAYFRESH

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston