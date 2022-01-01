Go
Toast
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • 07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)

07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)

Come in and enjoy!

3602 Old Spanish Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crawfish 5lb for $25 - Special$25.00
Krabz Jr.$21.99
includes 1 snow crab cluster, 5 boiled shrimp, 1 corn, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
Boiled Shrimp (10)$13.99
shrimp boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
Fried Fish (2) + Shimp (6)$15.99
served with fries
Krabz Jr.$29.99
includes 1 snow crab cluster, 5 boiled shrimp, 1 sausage, 1 egg, 1 corn, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
Boiled Egg$1.39
boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
Sausage$1.99
boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
The Fresh Prince$23.99
includes 1 crab cluster + 10 boiled shrimp served with 1 corn, potatoes and 1 egg.
choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
Corn$1.09
boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
LB Crawfish
crawfish boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.
See full menu

Location

3602 Old Spanish Trail

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

No reviews yet

We are a quick serve Family Owned BBQ Restaurant that specializes in Texas Style Smoke meats and homemade sides made fresh daily.

Wing Quarter

No reviews yet

"Where Every Day Is Mardi Gras"

Lottie's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston