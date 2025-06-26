Krab Kingz Cypress

Restaurant info

Welcome to Krab Kingz – where the sea meets soulful beats, and our daiquiris are as killer as our Cajun-style krab boils! Immerse yourself in the ultimate laid-back seafood haven, where flavor takes center stage. 🎶🦞🍹 Spot our logo, and you've just landed in Flavor Town! Indulge in our specialty Cajun krab boils featuring Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn, and Potatoes, all drenched in our irresistible Signature Garlic Butter sauce. It's so good, you'll keep coming back for more! Join the party – your taste buds are in for a treat at Krab Kingz. We can't wait to serve you!