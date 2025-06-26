Restaurant banner image

Krab Kingz Cypress

12640 Telge Rd Suite D

Cypress, TX 77429

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Takeout icon
Looking for pickup or delivery? Switch to Takeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Krab Kingz – where the sea meets soulful beats, and our daiquiris are as killer as our Cajun-style krab boils! Immerse yourself in the ultimate laid-back seafood haven, where flavor takes center stage. 🎶🦞🍹 Spot our logo, and you've just landed in Flavor Town! Indulge in our specialty Cajun krab boils featuring Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn, and Potatoes, all drenched in our irresistible Signature Garlic Butter sauce. It's so good, you'll keep coming back for more! Join the party – your taste buds are in for a treat at Krab Kingz. We can't wait to serve you!

Location

12640 Telge Rd Suite D, Cypress, TX 77429

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

Villa Roma Italian Ristorante Restaurant
View restaurantnext
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant 12503 Telge Rd
View restaurantnext
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - CYPRESS 12503 TELGE RD
View restaurantnext
Cypress Breakfast House 12344 Barker Cypress Rd, Suite 120
View restaurantnext
Chimac 12320 Barker Cypress Road
View restaurantnext
THE WING BOSS CYPRESS 24110 Northwest Frwy
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston