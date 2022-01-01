Go
Toast

Kraft House No. 5

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

5 S Liberty St • $$

Avg 4.1 (961 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5 S Liberty St

Powell OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Daily Growler

No reviews yet

Curated draft craft beers for carryout and delivery in growlers and crowlers!

Koble Greek Italian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Novella Osteria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savoir Cooking + Wine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston