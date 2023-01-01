Go
Banner picView gallery

Krafty Draft Brew Pub - 269 Charter Oak Rd

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

269 Charter Oak Rd

Lexington, SC 29072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

269 Charter Oak Rd, Lexington SC 29072

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Knead Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
104 Scarborough Dr Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Melt Grilled Cheese Company - Clinton Sease Farm
orange starNo Reviews
382 Olde Farm Road Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
WINGS & ALE OF LEXINGTON - 154 Ellis Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
154 Ellis Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Flight Deck Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
109 Old Chapin Road Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft
orange starNo Reviews
1345 Old Chapin Rd Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Lexington, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,490
205 Columbia Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Eggs Up Grill - Lexington, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,490
205 Columbia Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Lexington Square (SC)
orange star4.7 • 157
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lexington

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Krafty Draft Brew Pub - 269 Charter Oak Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston