Krak Boba
At Krak Boba, we believe in finding the strength that’s already within you. We believe in authentically expressing yourself and challenging the norm. We do that by making powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day, make you feel full of life. Because after all, you were born to rule!
KRAK
1550 W 6th St
Popular Items
Location
1550 W 6th St
Corona CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Rancho's Chicken - Corona
Fresh to order, hand breaded chicken!
Tamazula Baja Grill
Come in and enjoy!