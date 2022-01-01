Go
At Krak Boba, we believe in finding the strength that’s already within you. We believe in authentically expressing yourself and challenging the norm. We do that by making powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day, make you feel full of life. Because after all, you were born to rule!
No reviews yet

Popular Items

Krak Signature Milk Tea$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
Mango Tea$4.85
Zesty mango puree with premium tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.85
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
King Brulee$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
Strawberry Snow$5.95
Reminiscence of creamy strawberry candy whirled in non-dairy milk
Krak Coffee$4.75
Served with sea salt cream & cocoa powder
Taro Twist$5.95
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!
Winter Melon Milk Tea$4.85
Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors
Dragon Slayer$5.95
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
Thai Milk Tea$4.85
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
Location

Corona CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
