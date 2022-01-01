Go
At Krak Boba, we believe in finding the strength that’s already within you. We believe in authentically expressing yourself and challenging the norm. We do that by making powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day, make you feel full of life. Because after all, you were born to rule!

25432 Trabuco Rd

Popular Items

Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.85
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
Krak Coffee$4.75
Served with sea salt cream & cocoa powder
Dragon Slayer$5.95
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
King Brulee$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.85
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
Thai Milk Tea$4.85
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
Krak Signature Milk Tea$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
Mango Tea$4.85
Zesty mango puree with premium tea
Cookies & Crème$5.95
Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies
Strawberry Tea$4.85
Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea
25432 Trabuco Rd

Lake Forest CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
