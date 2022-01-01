Go
Krak Boba

At Krak Boba, we believe in finding the strength that’s already within you. We believe in authentically expressing yourself and challenging the norm. We do that by making powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day, make you feel full of life. Because after all, you were born to rule!
KRAK

1515 N Mountain Ave, Suite A



Popular Items

Taro Twist$5.95
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$4.85
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
Mango Tea$4.85
Zesty mango puree with premium tea
Thai Milk Tea$4.85
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
Jasmine Ice Tea$3.50
Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea
Krak Signature Milk Tea$4.85
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
Winter Melon Milk Tea$4.85
Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors
Dragon Slayer$5.95
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.85
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
King Brulee$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
Location

1515 N Mountain Ave, Suite A

Ontario CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
