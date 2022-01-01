Go
Krak Boba

3907 Chicago Ave Suite B

Riverside, CA 92507

Popular Items

Dragon Slayer$5.95
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
Taro Twist$5.95
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!
Matcha Storm$5.95
Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel
Sun Bright$4.85
Honey green tea with an assortment of citrusy delights
Thai Milk Tea$4.85
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
Sunset Passion$5.95
A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy
Strawberry Matcha Latte$5.95
A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam
Mango Tea$4.85
Zesty mango puree with premium tea
Mango Tango$5.95
A velvety experience of mango and non-dairy milk
King Brulee$5.95
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3907 Chicago Ave Suite B, Riverside CA 92507

