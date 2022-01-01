Kraken
Come in and enjoy!
26 Market Place
Location
26 Market Place
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Plating Grace and Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Blackwall Hitch - Baltimore
Come in and enjoy!
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
Clock Restoration is a speakeasy style Restaurant and Bar with a focus on fun casual comfort food and prohibition style cocktails all made from scractch, rotating wine list, small batch whiskeys and local craft beer.
Maiwand Kabob & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!