Kraken Sushi & Beyond

Celebrated the perfect marriage of sushi and seafood.

4022 N. Western Ave.

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon$7.00
Deep fried wontons stuffed with seasoned cream cheese, crab stick, celery, served w/ sweet tamarind sauce.
Gyoza$7.00
5 pieces pan fried or deep-fried Pork dumplings.
Salmon$3.00
Salmon
California$7.00
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber & smelt roe.
Organic Edamame (V)$5.00
Japanese soybean sprinkled w/ sea salt.
Pad Thai$12.00
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, carrot, peanut, cilantro and green onion in house tangy tamarind sauce. (Gluten Free)
Utensils
In order to reduce the wastes, please select if only needed. (For carry-out or delivery order)
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion. Original or spicy.
Mr. Postman$16.00
Packed with Salmon, Tuna, Super white tuna, avocado, cucumber, ginger, masago, tempura crumb, spicy mayo & sweet soy.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna$11.00
Spicy tuna & tempura crumbs.
Location

4022 N. Western Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
