Joe's K Ranch

From our award winning steaks & fully stocked bar to our Sand Volleyball, Horseshoe Courts & Beer Garden...Joe's K Ranch has a little for everyone. Visit the K Ranch today! Open 11am 7 Days a week!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4840 S Whitnall Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1164 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Rib Dip$18.00
Mozzarella Wontons$9.00
4 pieces of mozzarella cheese rolled in wonton wraps, served with our house made marinara.
Build Your Own 1/3 LB. Burger$8.99
Ground chuck patties made to your specifications. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
3pc Fish Fry$15.48
Jumbo Wings (12)$15.00
Chicken Tender Dinner (6)$12.00
6 strips of chicken breast breaded and fried. Served with a side of house made BBQ sauce and a side of house made ranch.
SD Mac & Chz$1.99
Prime Rib
Fish Fry$12.99
Chicken Avocado Bacon Chipotle Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, mixed cheddar and monterey jack cheese, fresh avocado, and chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pickles.
Location

4840 S Whitnall Ave

Cudahy WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
