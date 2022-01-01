Go
Toast

Krankin Hanks

Come in and enjoy!

726 J Street

No reviews yet

Location

726 J Street

Marysville CA

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Silver Dollar Saloon Marysville

No reviews yet

History Never Tasted So Good.

The Brick Coffee House Cafe

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Marysville, cute cafe featuring a beautiful outdoor patio. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday 6-2:30. Open for special events and catering. Call for information 530-743-5283

Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern

No reviews yet

Serving you, your parent & grandparents, for god knows how long!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston