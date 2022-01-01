Go
Krause's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

148 S. Castell Ave

Popular Items

Jäger Schnitzel$17.00
Hand-breaded Pork, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Red Cabbage, Hunter Mushroom Sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Or Grilled, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Hamburger$12.00
Ground Brisket Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear
Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Jalapeno Country Gravy
BOWL Potato Soup$5.50
Krause's Reuben$14.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Swiss, Marble Rye Bread
Wild Game Sausage Sampler$16.00
Wild Boar, Venison, Jackalope (Rabbit & Antelope, Bier Mustard, Cheese, Pickles, Pumpernickle Bread
Location

148 S. Castell Ave

New Braunfels TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

