Kravitz Deli
Come in and enjoy!
3135 Belmont Ave Youngstown OH
Location
3135 Belmont Ave Youngstown OH
Youngstown OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Takeout
Southern Cuisine
Kravitz Delicatessen
Youngstown’s authentic Jewish Deli since 1939
Avalon Downtown Pizzeria
We specialize in handcrafted pizza. Our dough is a unique style made fresh daily, finished with only the freshest of toppings. Pizza is what we do BEST!
Gringo's
Come in and enjoy!