Krazy Eagles

Come in and enjoy! Home of the hottest and tastiest wings on the planet! Open Wednesday-Saturday 5-9pm. Open Thursday & Friday for lunch from 11-1pm.

4700 Gilbert rd.

Popular Items

20 Wings$17.99
Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.
Ranch$0.50
4 Boneless Wings$4.99
Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.
10 Wings$9.49
Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.
12 Boneless Wings$11.99
Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.
Vegan Nuggets$4.99
6 Wings$5.99
Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.
8 Boneless Wings$8.99
Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.
Fries$3.00
Natural golden crispy crinkly fries.
Onion Rings$3.00
Perfectly crispy sweet onions coated in a tasty batter that will leave your mouth watering.
Location

4700 Gilbert rd.

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

