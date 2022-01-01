Go
Krazyfish Grille

Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept. We use locally sourced ingredients and make our signature items fresh daily.
We feel we have the best drink menu on the coast, so leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere that we strive hard to achieve. Eat some food, have a cool drink, and free your inner beach bum. Welcome.... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!

113 Monument Ave

Popular Items

Hand Battered Chicken Tender Dinner$16.00
Chicken Tenders, Fries, and Slaw
Grilled Salmon Dinner$23.00
Grilled or Blackened Salmon on a cedar plank with a choice of two sides
Fried Oyster Platter$26.00
Gulf Coast Oysters with fries and a choice of one side and one sauce
Kids Tenders$8.50
Kids Popcorn Shrimp$9.50
Captain Krazy's Seafood Platter$25.00
Fried Filet of Haddock, Fried Bay Scallops, Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, and a sauce
Krazyfish Crab Cakes$17.00
Griddled Crab Cakes
Hush Puppies$4.00
Steamed Broccoli$3.00
Krazy's Shrimp and Grits$26.00
Grilled shrimp, Ya Ya Sauce, and Smoked Gouda Grits
Location

Port Saint Joe FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
