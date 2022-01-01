Krazyfish Grille
Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept. We use locally sourced ingredients and make our signature items fresh daily.
We feel we have the best drink menu on the coast, so leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere that we strive hard to achieve. Eat some food, have a cool drink, and free your inner beach bum. Welcome.... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!
113 Monument Ave
Popular Items
Location
113 Monument Ave
Port Saint Joe FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taproot
A place for beer
The Mill Mercantile & Social
Come in and enjoy!
Mill Mercantile and Sweets
Beach town candy, ice cream, gift, and general goods shop located in WindMark Beach.
Shaggy Bay Supper Club
Old school country club with Modern Twist.