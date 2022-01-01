Go
Toast

KRIO

Krio was created in efforts to deliver convenient, flavorful Asian inspired Cajun food while providing a more approachable establishment that showcases the quality and history of the food.

233 W 7th St #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Creamy C'Asian Pasta$15.00
Fried Cauliflower$8.00
Rice flour batter & Krio dust served with Connie Sauce
Cup of Gumbo$6.00
Chicken, sausage, and okra served with rice
See full menu

Location

233 W 7th St #100

Dallas TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trompo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chimichurri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stock & Barrel

No reviews yet

Kitchen Americana

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

No reviews yet

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Avocado Toast, Smoothies and cold brewed coffee. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston