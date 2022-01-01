- /
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
DONUTS
2325 Vista Way
Avg 4.7 (1304 reviews)
Popular Items
|Original Glazed® Dozen
|$20.09
A dozen of our iconic Original Glazed®doughnuts
|16 Count Original Glazed® Minis
|$21.19
16 of the iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts, now in mini form!
|Honey Pull Apart 4 Count
|$10.39
Oh, Honey! This 4 count contains four of our all-new Honey Pull Apart doughnuts. These are sure to have your friends swarming!
|Coffee Brew Box
|$23.09
96 ounces of fresh brewed coffee. Your Brew Box will arrive with 10 cups, lids, sleeves and stir sticks. 20 creamers and sugars and 10 Splenda® sweeteners.
|Bottled Whole Milk
|$3.49
Bottled Whole Milk
|Classic Assorted Dozen
|$21.19
An assortment of our classic doughnuts, selected just for you.
|16 Count Assorted Minis
|$21.19
This assortment features 16 of our mini doughnuts. Each box includes 4 Strawberry Iced minis with sprinkles, 4 chocolate iced minis with sprinkles, 4 of our traditional chocolate iced minis, & 4 Original Glazed® minis.
|Honey Lover's Dozen
|$22.09
Oh, Honey! This dozen contains four each of our Honey Bee, Honey Cake, and Original Glazed® doughnuts. This box is definitely worth the buzz.
|Bottled Chocolate Milk
|$3.49
Bottled Chocolate Milk
|Bottled 2% Milk
|$3.49
Bottled 2% Milk
Location
2325 Vista Way
Oceanside CA
