Go
Toast

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

DONUTS

2325 Vista Way • $

Avg 4.7 (1304 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Glazed® Dozen$20.09
A dozen of our iconic Original Glazed®doughnuts
16 Count Original Glazed® Minis$21.19
16 of the iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts, now in mini form!
Honey Pull Apart 4 Count$10.39
Oh, Honey! This 4 count contains four of our all-new Honey Pull Apart doughnuts. These are sure to have your friends swarming!
Coffee Brew Box$23.09
96 ounces of fresh brewed coffee. Your Brew Box will arrive with 10 cups, lids, sleeves and stir sticks. 20 creamers and sugars and 10 Splenda® sweeteners.
Bottled Whole Milk$3.49
Bottled Whole Milk
Classic Assorted Dozen$21.19
An assortment of our classic doughnuts, selected just for you.
16 Count Assorted Minis$21.19
This assortment features 16 of our mini doughnuts. Each box includes 4 Strawberry Iced minis with sprinkles, 4 chocolate iced minis with sprinkles, 4 of our traditional chocolate iced minis, &amp; 4 Original Glazed® minis.
Honey Lover's Dozen$22.09
Oh, Honey! This dozen contains four each of our Honey Bee, Honey Cake, and Original Glazed® doughnuts. This box is definitely worth the buzz.
Bottled Chocolate Milk$3.49
Bottled Chocolate Milk
Bottled 2% Milk$3.49
Bottled 2% Milk

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

2325 Vista Way

Oceanside CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quik Wok - Oceanside

No reviews yet

Super Sushi

No reviews yet

Sushi Yukiya

No reviews yet

Los Tacos

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston