Go
krispy Krunchy Chicken image

krispy Krunchy Chicken

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4101 Concord Pike

Wilmington, DE 19803

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4101 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE 19803

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Brew HaHa

No reviews yet

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Lucy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnnies Dog House and Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

krispy Krunchy Chicken

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston