Krispy's Fish & Chicken

We are a fried fish and chicken place offering the best fried chicken in Westland. Chicken is always fresh and never frozen and we offer a variety of sides, combos, seafood, and a variety of lunch specials from salads to our famous fried foods seasoned with our famous lemon pepper.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

8215 N Wayne Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (976 reviews)

Popular Items

5pc Tender$9.99
5pc Whole Wing$6.99
Sm Fries$2.49
8. 3pc Tender Combo$10.66
Lg Fries$4.99
Cup Ranch$0.75
10pc Whole Wing$13.49
3. 2pc Catfish Combo$11.31
10pc Large Shrimp$6.99
14. 4 Wings 8lg Shrimp Combo$15.49
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

8215 N Wayne Rd

Westland MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
