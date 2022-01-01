Krispy's Fish & Chicken
We are a fried fish and chicken place offering the best fried chicken in Westland. Chicken is always fresh and never frozen and we offer a variety of sides, combos, seafood, and a variety of lunch specials from salads to our famous fried foods seasoned with our famous lemon pepper.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
8215 N Wayne Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8215 N Wayne Rd
Westland MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thomas's Dining
Come in and enjoy!
Buddy's Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Annie's Family Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Pita Way - Livonia
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.