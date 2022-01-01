Go
Kristall's Restaurant & Lounge

Choose Kristall's for your next meeting, reunion, family dinner, or night out with friends! Come visit our relaxing lounge with a view...and enjoy our secret-ingredient bloody mary.

FRENCH FRIES

280 US Highway 2 • $$

Avg 3.9 (1279 reviews)

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
