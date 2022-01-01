Kristof's Kafe
Come in and enjoy!
8912 W State Rd 84
Popular Items
Location
8912 W State Rd 84
Davie FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Habibi Hookah Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Batch, The Cookie Company
Plantation's first artisanal cookie shop.
Legends Tavern & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Stromboli Pizza
Come in and enjoy!