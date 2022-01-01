Go
Kristof's Kafe

8912 W State Rd 84

Brisket & Bacon Jam Melt 3PO$13.99
Pit smoked brisket. bacon jam, bacon, 2 fried eggs, and cheddar cheese on grilled challah bread. Served with choice of breakfast side.
Biscuits & Gravy$8.99
Our homemade biscuits topped with fresh sausage gravy. Served with two eggs.
Broken Yolk$8.99
A breakfast grilled cheese. Two fried eggs, bacon, american cheese & cheddar cheese served on grilled rye. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash$14.99
Our home made corned beef mixed with breakfast potatoes and seared. Served with two eggs and a slice of toast.
2-2-2-2$12.99
2 eggs any style, 2 bacon slices, 2 sausage links, 2 small pancakes, and choice of breakfast side. Sub French toast $1.00
Kristof's Kroissant$10.99
Fresh & flaky kroissant stuffed with 2 eggs omelette style with your choice of 3 omelette fillings. Served with your choice of breakfast side.
2 Egg$6.99
2 eggs any style served with your choice of breakfast side and a slice of toast.
Not So Benedict$13.99
A LEGEND !!!! Fresh homemade biscuits topped with fresh hash browns, bacon, eggs, and our signature sausage gravy.
1-1-1-1$9.99
1 egg any style, 1 slice of bacon, 1 sausage link, 1 small pancake, and choice of breakfast side. Sub French toast $1.00
Bacon Avocado Cheddar$11.99
Bacon, red onions, fresh avocado, & cheddar cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo.
8912 W State Rd 84

Davie FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
