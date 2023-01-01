KROBAR Craft Distillery - 1701 Monterrey Street
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1701 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo CA 93401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St - The HUB
No Reviews
1701 Monterey Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Gino's SLO - 1761 Monterey Street
No Reviews
1761 Monterey Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
No Reviews
1601 Monterey St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
SLO Provisions - 1255 Monterey Street
No Reviews
1255 Monterey Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
No Reviews
1210 Higuera St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant