Krowl Family Kitchens

A family style American/Filipino fast causal restaurant with a flare for world cuisine. Offering take-out, dine-in and catering.
(FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE). PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOODS PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

33140 Groesbeck Hwy • $$

Avg 5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Yakisoba$13.00
Tender flank steak cooked with cabbage, carrots, broccoli. green onions and bell peppers. Tossed with Yakisoba noodles in our savory Mongolian sauce, topped with pickled ginger and green onion tops.
KFK's Reuben$8.50
Our corned beef is slow roasted and cut in house. Cooked with caramelized sauerkraut & onions then topped with pepper jack cheese and thousand island dressing on an onion roll.
Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Your choice of grilled, hand breaded fried or a Nashville hot fried chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun.
Lumpia
Filipino style spring rolls packed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or a shrimp & pork mixture. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Fries$3.00
Some of the best fries in the area are here. Crisp medium cut fries tossed in our house season blend. Add our spicy Asian sauce topped with green onion, cilantro and served with lime wedge for a kick. (Extra charge applies)
Chicken Strips
Hand cut and double breaded chicken strips fried golden and cooked to perfection. Served with your choice of Ranch or BBQ.
Filipino Combo$12.00
Our famous Filipino combo come with Pansit (Rice noodles), (2) BBQ chicken or pork skewers and (3) Lumpia (Spring rolls). Your choice of beef or pork & shrimp. Served with roll and butter.
Pansit$4.50
A Filipino favorite of rice noodles simmered in chicken stock with cabbage, carrots, celery, garlic and onions.
Coke$1.10
*House Burger$7.50
Our house burger is a fresh ground chuck hand patted pub style burger. Seasoned with our house season blend and char grilled to your temp. Served on a brioche bun, topped with your choice of cheese; lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle chips.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

33140 Groesbeck Hwy

Fraser MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
