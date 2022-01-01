Krueger Flatbread & Olivia's
located in the famous downtown restaurant district of haverhill, ma, both kruegers and olivia's provide the best in quality food, service and family friendly atmosphere. our mission is to create the highest quality wood fired specialty foods and italian cuisine in the area. we will provide you with quality service in a clean, relaxed and friendly environment. we appreciate your patronage and look forward to your input and suggestions. we hope you enjoy your experience here at krueger flatbread and olivia’s.
142 Essex Street
Location
142 Essex Street
Haverhill MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Benedetti's Deli
Home of the Rocket. Our sandwiches are so big we call them Rockets! Since 1961 Benedetti's Deli has been a family owned business. Today it is run by brother & sister, Edward & Mary.
The Hidden Pig
Independently Owned+Operated GastroPub. Serving Downtown Haverhill, MA + the Merrimack Valley. TopQuality Meats, Local Produce, Craft Beers.
G's
Come on in and enjoy!
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA
Come. Sit. Stay