Go
Toast

KRÜS KITCHEN

Now available at the App Store.
Follow us on IG: @kruskitchen
Reach In!

3413 Main Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Bowl$18.00
Wild caught Florida shrimps dressed in avocado and dill, puffed barley, sunflower sprouts and fresh herbs. Great lunch or dinner bowl for 1.
(GF)
Grass-fed Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
Home-made and house smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, ginger chile emulsion, gouda. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
Prosciutto Sandwich$20.00
20 month prosciutto di parma DOP, stracciatella with black truffle, balsamic of modena, arugula pesto. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
Cauliflower$16.00
Roasted Cauliflower, smoked paprika, dressed in a vinaigrette of brown butter, scallions, toasted sesame seeds. Great for 1 person lunch or dinner or for 4 people sharing. Preheat oven to 400 degrees, and drop in oven safe pan for 5 minutes if needed.
(VE, GF)
Crunchy Greens Salad$16.00
Seasonal greens from our friends of Imagine Farms, toasted bread & anchovy dressing, hazelnut and parmigiano. Great for adding onto the grilled half chicken.
Cold Pesto Pasta$16.00
Garganelli pasta, basil pesto, confit tomatoes, grilled broccolini, 24 month parmigiano reggiano. Great for 2 people sharing or lunch or dinner for 1.
(VE)
Quinoa Salad$16.00
Not your normal quinoa salad. Figs, pumpkin seeds, kale, cherry tomatoes, Greek feta cheese, turmeric honey dressing. Great lunch or dinner salad for 1.
(VE, GF)
Half Organic Chicken$24.00
Organic grilled half chicken, sweet cilantro emulsion. For two.
(GF)
Heating Instructions:
450 F for 7 min
Coconut Rice Bowl$21.00
Smoked coconut rice, wild lump crab salad, cilantro chimichurri. Great lunch or dinner bowl for 1.
(GF)
Porchetta Sandwich$18.00
Meaty heritage pork belly, roasted pepper emulsion, mozzarella, arugula on mezzo doppio. Great lunch or dinner sandwich for 1.
See full menu

Location

3413 Main Highway

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ALLUVA @PARKGROVE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PLANTA Queen

No reviews yet

Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Like Mike Italian Taste

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston