KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

A virtual food hall for a new world from the culinary minds of chefs Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett. Find better-than options for each member of your family - or each version of yourself – all under one roof. Plan ahead and grab lunches or dinners for a couple days and call it meal prep.

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

5601 Tillman Ave • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Carrots + Curried Raisins$4.75
Carrots roasted crisp-tender with muhadara raisins.
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free | vegan
AC/DC Tahini Bar$3.00
Date + almond base with tahina, sunflower butter + chia seeds. Topped with chocolate and crusted with furikake seeds. We're raising the bar on snack bars.
gluten-free | dairy-free | vegan
15-pack Party Wings$29.75
15 Jumbo wings + your choice of 3 sauces.
gluten-free | dairy-free
$1 donation$1.00
Spice Field Kitchen is a 501(c)3 organization built around REVOLUTIONARY FOOD ENGAGEMENT. SFK's programs work with schools and community organizations to cultivate connections between nutrient-dense foods, sustainable agriculture, and health + wellness.
Chocolate Banana Pudding$3.75
Fluffy chocolate mousse with a banana compote center + oreo crumb.
Marinated Cucumber Salad$4.75
Fresh cucumbers + onions marinated in sweet cider vinegar.
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free | vegan
Jumbo Wings$12.50
Adobo-spiced, double-cooked Ohio Amish whole wings.
gluten-free | dairy-free
$5 donation$5.00
Spindrift - Strawberry$1.95
Sparkling water with real squeeze of fruit!
Chocolate + Nutella Cream Whoopie Pie$3.00
Chewy chocolate cookie sandwich filled with nutella buttercream. Pretty much ideal, if you ask us.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5601 Tillman Ave

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

