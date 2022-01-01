KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
A virtual food hall for a new world from the culinary minds of chefs Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett. Find better-than options for each member of your family - or each version of yourself – all under one roof. Plan ahead and grab lunches or dinners for a couple days and call it meal prep.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
5601 Tillman Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5601 Tillman Ave
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Il Rione Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Stone Mad Pub
A hidden treasure in the heart of Gordon Square
Stella Maris Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
Come in and enjoy!