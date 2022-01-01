Kuchu Shabu

Go
All Merchandise sales will be contacted to schedule a pickup time or shipping address.
Lunch menu availability is from 11am-1:45pm and it will appear in those times.
Dinner menu availability will appear from 5pm-8:45pm

POKE • HOT POT • RAMEN

3720 N Sundial Court • $$

Avg 4.4 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Elk Pho$23.00
The leanest of our meats. Robust flavor profile that goes great with asian infused food.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Australian Wagyu Pho$32.00
A full and robust flavor with the richness of Japanese A5. Heavily marbled and bursting with flavor.
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Curry$20.00
Japanese styled traditionally seasoned and marinated fried cauliflower. Bang Bang Chile sauce over top, Napa cabbage slaw, house made pickles and topped with sesame seeds and Korean chili powder.
GF
Allergies-Nightshade
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Pho$24.00
Snake River Farms, all natural American Wagyu. medium to heavy marbling. Creamy, buttery, refined
A Vietnamese rice noodle soup made from a slow cooked beef bone broth with multiple herbs and seasonings. Perfect for a cold winters day.
Allergies-Nut, Gluten, Nightshade
Pork Gyoza$9.00
Traditional Japanese pork dumplings served with Ponzu dipping sauce.
Allergies- Gluten, Nightshade
Takoyaki$8.00
A traditional Japanese street food known for it's intense umami flavor. Egg based batter poured into a spherical mold with pickled onion, octopus and green onion fried and topped with Tonkatsu sauce.
Allergies- Gluten, Nightshade
Gyudon Beef Bowl$21.00
Thinly sliced Ribeye cooked with fire roasted jalapeños, grill charred onion in a garlic shoyu sauce. Served over hot rice and topped with Kimchi and a fried egg.
Allergies- Nightshades, Gluten
Kid Chicken Bowl$10.00
*Seared Ahi Tuna App$18.00
Heavy sesame crust, lightly pan seared to perfection for a crisp exterior and soft interior. Served with Napa slaw and drizzled with poke sauce. Topped with green onion.
GF option available
Allergies-Nightshade in Slaw
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3720 N Sundial Court

Park City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
