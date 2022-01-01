Kudzu Seafood Company

Tic Toc Room

No reviews yet

Originally known as Ann’s Tic Toc Lounge, today’s Tic Toc Room still has the original brick wall that served as the backdrop to Little Richard’s earliest public performances. When Richard Penniman wasn’t working for Miss Ann as a dishwasher in the back of her business, he was front and center on the lounge’s small stage, entertaining one of the most colorful nightclub crowds of their era.

