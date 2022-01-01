Go
Kudzu Seafood Company

512 Poplar St • $$

Avg 5 (423 reviews)

Fried Grouper Finger Basket$10.95
4 Grouper Fingers breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Firecracker Shrimp Taco$9.49
2 or 3 Tacos- Fried firecracker shrimp, cajun slaw. Served with choice of one side.
Capt Lee’s Combo Basket 2$14.95
Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49
Jam Pups$6.95
(Jambalaya Hushpuppies) Shrimp & sausage jambalaya balls rolled in cheddar panko and deep fried- served with remoulade sauce
Shrimp & Lobster Bisque$4.99
Cream-based bisque with shrimp, lobster, and a hint of thyme.
Fried Shrimp Basket$10.95
8 Large Shrimp breaded in our house seasoned flour. Served with choice of side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Taco Trifecta (3)$13.95
Choose any 3 tacos. Served with choice of one side.
Fried Crab Claws$17.49
1/3 lb of lightly breaded gulf blue crab claws. Served with our house Remoulade and Cocktail sauces.
Shrimp Po’boy$10.95
Grilled or Fried shrimp served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$12.49
Lobster meat, diced tomato, and green onion with mascarpone and smokey provolone cheese served on thick sourdough bread. Served with choice of one side.
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

512 Poplar St

Macon GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
