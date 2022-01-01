Kuhio Avenue Food Hall
An amazing dining venue in Waikiki, Hawaii! Located at the iconic International Marketplace in the heart of Waikiki! Come bring the whole family and enjoy 10 food stalls and 3 bars all under one roof!
2330 Kalakaua Ave. Suite #156
Location
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
