Kuleana Rum Shack

Kuleana Rum is made right here on the Island of Hawai‘i from 40 heirloom varieties of kō (sugarcane), which we harvest by hand, press, and distill into Kuleana Hawaiian Rum Agricole and blend into Kuleana Huihui®. We also blend our Kuleana Nanea® from exceptional rums we discovered around the world.
To complement our signature rum cocktails we have created an authentic menu that takes its inspiration from generations of Hawaii’s best recipes.

GRILL

69-201 Waikoloa Beach Dr Suite 805 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1105 reviews)

Live Music
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

69-201 Waikoloa Beach Dr Suite 805

Waikoloa HI

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
