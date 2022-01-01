Go
Toast

Kulushkat

Intimate, mom-&-pop eatery featuring traditional Mediterranean dishes in a comfortable atmosphere.

1137 Washington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Pita$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
Classic Falafel Pita$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
Falafel (5)$6.00
w/ Tahini
French Fries$7.00
Seasoned or Plain
Gluten-Free
Hummus (8oz)$8.00
Gluten-Free
Chicken Shawarma Plate$17.00
w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
Falafel Plate$14.00
w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
Shawafel Pita$14.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
Extra Pita (2)$2.00
Stuffed Grapeleaves (5)$5.00
Gluten-Free. Vegan.
See full menu

Location

1137 Washington Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IX Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BABE & AL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Antojitos Del Patron

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston