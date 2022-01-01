Go
Kumar's Connecticut

Kumar's brings you the most authentic Indian food served on banana leaf made using home-style recipes from the roots of South Indian villages, in a modern setting. Also known for serving specialty drinks.

238J Tolland Turnpike • $$

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)

Popular Items

Dal Tadka [Gluten Free]$10.00
Yellow lentil cooked with spices. Served with rice.
Chicken Vindaloo$11.00
Spicy chicken and potato curry with sambal celek.Served with rice.
Paneer Butter Masala [Gluten Free]$12.00
Cottage Cheese cubes cooked in tandoor and sauteed with tomato, onions and cream. Served with rice.
Chicken Saalna [Gluten Free]$7.00
Thin coconut based chicken curry and made with whole spices.
Note: Not served with Rice.
Butter Chicken [Gluten Free]$12.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in tandoor and sauteed with tomato,onions and cream. Served with rice.
Nethili Meen Kolambu$12.00
Dairy free. Gluten free. Super spicy fish curry made with a smaller fish type Nethili (Anchovies). Served with rice.
Guntur Kodi Koora [Gluten Free]$11.00
Andhra style chicken curry and a salty tang of tomato. Served with rice.
Mutton Kolambu [Gluten Free]$15.00
Madurai style goat curry and spiced with home style spice paste. Served with rice.
Ennai Kathirikkai Kolambu [Eggplant] [Gluten Free | Vegan]$12.00
Whole egg plants, fried and dropped in southern style gravy. Served with rice.
Meen Kolambu [Gluten Free]$12.00
Sliced Tilapia fish, marinated and cooked in South Indian curry.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

238J Tolland Turnpike

Manchester CT

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
