Kumar's Boston

INDIAN CUISINE WITH PASSION

BIRYANI • CURRY

8110 Shops Way • $$

Avg 3.1 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Hyderabadi style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices.
Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Homemade Cheese cubed, cooked in tandoor mixed with tomato Creamy Sauce . Served with rice.
Butter Chicken$15.99
Boneless Tandoori Chicken cooked in tandoor and Cooked tomato,onions and Butter. Served with rice.
Butter Naan$4.49
Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor) topped with butter
Gobi Manchurian$13.99
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in an Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.
Mutton Thalapakatti Biryani$16.99
Authentic biryani from Dindugal origin made with Seeraga Samba rice slowly cooked with mutton, spices and ghee.
Oor Style Parotta 1 PC$2.99
South Indian flaky parotta/flatbread.
Garlic Naan$4.99
Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor) topped with Garlic
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chicken Breast Marinated and Cooked in Tandoor , Served in Creamy Tomato Sauce with Side of Rice
Veg Samosa (3 Pc)$7.99
Cone shaped fried pastry with savory filling of potatoes, onions and peas.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

8110 Shops Way

Northborough MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
