Kuma's Corner
Burgers, Beer & Metal!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2900 W Belmont Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2900 W Belmont Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ignite Chicago
Order food and drinks right to your seat!
Revolution Brewing
Our German-inspired beer hall serves ales, lagers, sours, and barrel-aged beers. Proudly brewed only in Chicago.
Constellation
Come in and enjoy!
90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)
Come in and enjoy!