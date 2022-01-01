Kuma's Corner

Publican Quality Meats

No reviews yet

Publican Quality Meats is One Off Hospitality’s butcher shop, neighborhood café, bakery and gourmet market, aptly located in Chicago’s historic meatpacking district. The multi-faceted property serves as a butcher shop, with Head Butcher Rob Levitt, at the helm, curating an assortment of natural and organic meat products and house-made sausages. Stop in for a sandwich or salad at the café or to stock up on kitchen goods from local artisans.

