Kuma's Corner

A direct descendant of the original Kuma's Corner in Chicago, Kuma's Corner Indianapolis is home to the best employees and the best burgers and beer Indianapolis has to offer.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1127 PROSPECT ST • $$

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)

Popular Items

Iron Maiden Burger$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Burger of the Month$18.00
Goatsnake Burger$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
Led Zeppelin Burger$17.00
Bacon, BBQ Pulled pork, Cheddar, Pickles
Mastodon Burger$17.00
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Frizzled Onion
Plague Bringer Burger$18.00
Roasted Garlic Mayo, Crushed Garlic, House Made Plague Hot Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Tortilla Strips, LTO
Cheeseburger$15.00
10.5 oz Beef Patty, Cheese of Choice, LTO
Kuma Burger$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Mac and Cheese$17.00
Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs
Half Mac & Cheese$9.00
Topped with Scallions & Breadcrumbs
Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1127 PROSPECT ST

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
