Kumo Japan

Founded in 2021, Kumo Japan has quickly became Fairmont's Best Asian Restaurant. We have a reputation for giving our customers an exquisite treat for their tastebuds, and as a result, we are consistently busy with a score of loyal customers. We aim to ensure that all of our customers leave our restaurant satisfied after every meal!

201 Tygart mall loop Unit 206

Popular Items

Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons$5.00
Four of our house made cream cheese king crab wantons, deep fried to a golden finish and served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Philly$6.00
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Spicy California$6.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado, crunchy
California$5.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado
General Tso's
Tossed in a house made sweet and slightly spicy garlic sauce, with broccoli, red onions and carrots.
Hibachi Chicken$10.00
YumYum Side$0.50
Spring Rolls$5.00
Four Vegetable rolls deep fried to a golden brown finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wontons$6.00
Four wantons filled with shredded buffalo chicken dip and deep fried to perfection, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
See full menu

Location

Fairmont WV

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
