Kumo Sushi - 777 white plain rd

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

777 white plain rd

Scarsdale, NY 10583

Pickup

Delivery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Salmon
$3.50
Popular
Eel
$4.00
Popular

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad
$7.00

Shumai

PORK & SHRIMP SHUMAI
$9.00
Shrimp Shumai
$9.00
PORK SHUMAI
$9.00
BEEF SHUMAI
$9.00

Sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe
$36.00
Sushi & Sashimi Combo For Two
$75.00
American Sashimi
$35.00
Sashimi APP
$16.00
Sashimi Regular
$29.00

Fried Rice

Stir-Fried Rice
$17.00
Hibachi Fried Rice
$6.00

Tuna Rolls

Crazy Tuna Roll
$18.00
Tuna Cucumber Roll
$7.00
L-Crazy Tuna Roll
$12.00
Tuna Roll
$6.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.00
Tuna Fusion Roll
$8.00

Salmon

Salmon Skin Salad
$15.00
Salmon Roll
$6.00
Salmon
$3.50
Popular
Salmon Lover
$31.00
Salmon Skin Roll
$6.00
King Salmon
$5.00
Salmon Cucumber Roll
$7.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$7.00
Salmon Fusion Roll
$8.00

Dumpling Soup

SHRIMP SOUP DUMPLING
$11.00
PORK SOUP DUMPLING
$11.00

Dumplings

DUCK DUMPLING
$13.00

Chicken Katsu

Chicken katsu
$25.00

Scallops

Sea Scallop
$5.00
Spicy Scallop Roll
$12.00

Roast Duck

Roast Duck Wrap
$11.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura
$13.00

Avocado Rolls

Salmon Avocado Roll
$7.00
Tuna Avocado Roll
$7.00
Eel Avocado Roll
$7.00
Avocado Cucumber Roll
$6.00
Avocado Roll
$5.00
King Crab Avocado Roll
$15.00

Edamame

Edamame
$6.00

Philly Rolls

Philly Roll
$8.00

Gyoza

Gyoza
$9.00
Veggie Gyoza
$9.00

Eel

Eel Cucumber Roll
$7.00
Eel Sauce
$0.50
Eel
$4.00
Popular

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Avo Roll
$7.50
Spicy Shrimp Roll
$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00

Soft Shell Crabs

Soft Shell Crab
$16.00

Lobsters

Lobster Temp Roll
$20.00

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad
$10.00

Teriyaki Steaks

Steak Teriyaki Lunch Box
$16.00

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup
$7.00

California Rolls

California Roll
$6.00

Kani Salad

Kani Salad
$10.00

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box
$15.00

Miso Soup

Miso Soup
$3.00

Beef Teriyaki

L- Beef Teriyaki
$15.00

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken
$32.00

More

Ocean Roll
$18.00
Tuna Lover
$36.00
American Sushi
$32.00
Chirashi Dinner
$30.00
Sushi Regular
$26.00
Assorted Sushi Roll Tray
$50.00
Yaki Udon
$15.00
Spicy Girl Roll
$17.00
Lonely Angel Roll
$18.00
Greenwich roll
$19.00
Delight Roll
$18.00
Hulk Roll
$19.00
Geisha Roll
$19.00
Fancy Roll
$18.00
Out Of Control
$18.00
Rock N Roll
$20.00
Sweetheart Roll
$17.00
Godzilla roll
$16.00
Mango Roll
$18.00
Yummy Roll
$17.00
Fire Roll
$18.00
Good 4 You Roll
$18.00
Green Salad
$7.00
Three Rolls Special
$17.00
Dinner Box
$30.00
STEAM ROASTED PORK BUN
$8.00
Sunomono
$13.00
Crispy Bite
$15.00
Tuna Tartare
$15.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno APP
$14.00
Sautéed Chinese Broccoli
$9.00
Sweet Soy Ribs
$13.00
Miso chilean Seabass
$17.00
Brown Rice
$3.00
L-Ocean Roll
$12.00
L-Passion Roll
$12.00
Beef Negimaki App
$10.00
Shishito Pepper
$10.00
Yummy Asparagus
$9.00
Harumaki
$7.00
Duck Bun
$11.00
Pork Bun
$11.00
Sushi Lunch Box
$18.00
L-Tantanmen Ramen
$18.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
$7.00
Spicy Kani Roll
$7.00
Yellowtail Jalapeños Roll
$7.00
Alaska Roll
$7.00
Rainbow Roll
$15.00
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
$6.00
Peanut Avo Roll
$7.00
Y.T Cucumberr Roll
$7.00
Spider Roll
$10.00
Hibachi Noodles
$6.00
Toro Tartare
$22.00
Sushi Pizza
$16.00
FutoMaki
$8.00
Toro Scallion Roll
$12.00
Dragon Roll
$15.00
Kani Roll
$6.50
Sweet Potato Roll
$6.00
East Roll
$6.00
Cucumber Roll
$5.00
Clear Soup
$3.00
yaki Soba
$15.00
Ikura
$4.50
Yellowtail
$3.50
White Tuna
$3.00
Shrimp
$3.00
Japanese Maidai
$5.00
Kani
$3.00
Mackerel
$3.00
Tuna
$4.00
Baby Yellowtail
$5.00
California Uni
$10.00
Tobiko
$4.50
Fluke
$4.00
Tamago
$3.00
Miso Ramen
$20.00
Hibachi Noodles
$6.00
Sushi Rice
$5.00
White Rice
$3.00
Side Ginger
$1.00
Spicy Mayo
$0.50
Fresh Wasabi
$3.00
Side Ginger Dressing
$2.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

777 white plain rd, Scarsdale NY 10583

Directions

Gallery

Item pic

