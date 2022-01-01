Kumori Sushi
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3300 West Expressway 83
McAllen, TX 78501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen TX 78501
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0152
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Reserva Coffee Roasters
Come in and enjoy!
Los Asados - McAllen
Hot Sizzling Delicious!
Chicken Warrior
The crunch with a Kung Fu punch!