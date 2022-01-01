Go
Kumori Sushi

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

3300 West Expressway 83

McAllen, TX 78501

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Fortune Roll$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Jalapeno Firecracker$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Yakimeshi Mixed$5.49
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
Fiji Roll$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Kumori Miso Soup$2.49
Chester Roll$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
Kumori Rice$5.99
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
Earth Roll$10.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Crab Salad$6.99
Cucumber salad with crab and a creamy sauce.
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen TX 78501

Directions

