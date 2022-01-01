Go
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Potranco Plaza

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101

Popular Items

California Roll$7.69
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
Earth Roll$12.09
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.
Fiji Roll$12.09
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Miso Soup$1.99
Fortune Roll$10.59
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Yakimeshi Chicken$4.69
Fried rice with vegetables and chicken.
Gyoza$7.19
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Godzilla Roll$13.89
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.
Eda-Mame$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
Location

8803 State Hwy 151 Suite 101

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
