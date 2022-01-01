Go
Toast

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Stone Oak

Come in and enjoy!

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banana Tempura$7.19
Tempura fried banana slices served with ice-cream and fruit sauce.
Jalapeno Roll$13.59
Spicy salmon, tempura crunch, asparagus, fresh salmon, fresh tuna, jalapeño slices, tornado sauce and sriracha on top.
Skinny Roll$12.99
Shrimp tempura, kanikama, fish tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, topped with our tempura crumbs, serrano pepper, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Hawaiian Roll$15.39
Neptune Roll$10.59
Breaded shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.
Oasis Roll$13.19
Hulk Roll$10.99
Paradise Roll$12.09
A riceless roll with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab and wrapped with cucumber.
Bonsai Roll$7.69
Tempura vegetables with sweet sauce and sesame seeds.
Angel Roll$15.99
Fresh salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, topped with fresh tuna, ikura, avocado, serrano pepper, tornado sauce and sweet soy sauce.
See full menu

Location

700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smashin Crab

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Embers Wood Fire Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston