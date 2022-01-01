Kung Pow Asian Diner
Great Food! Great Fortune!
Order online @ kungpowdiner.com/order
4251 E. Renner Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4251 E. Renner Rd.
Richardson TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
OSO Market & Kitchen
OSO Market & Kitchen was launched with the inspiration and life-long passion for delicious experiences, and the desire to answer the age old question of “what should I eat?” Created by husband and wife team and creators behind some of the country’s most notable restaurants. Most recently that of Dallas’s first and only official Michilin venue in the state of Texas, Bullion and BTG. OSO is a unique online marketplace that offers healthy and delicious weekly school or workplace lunches, family dinners, holiday treats, gift baskets, afternoon tea kits, and custom event catering delivered flawlessly every time right to your front door or event.
Liberty Burger
We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.
Proper Wing
Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0124
Nothing Bundt Cakes