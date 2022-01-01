Go
Bottlecraft Beer Shop w/Kung Food Kitchen Experiment

Beer Shop and Tasting room with the best Local and hard-to-find Craft Beers. We also have a great Wine, Cider, and Hard Seltzer collection as well. Bottlecraft is paired with Kung Food Kitchen Experient will feature a wide range of rotating menu items that are traditional, fusion, and comfort foods from all over.

1560 Laskin Road #156

Popular Items

Spicy Lettuce Wraps$8.00
Spicy chicken, green onion, celery, carrots, and green cabbage in crisp lettuce cups topped with curry sriracha aioli
(3) Hmong Meatball Sliders$11.00
Hmong Meatball mix as 3 Slider PAtties, w/ Mayo, Hawk Sauce, Dill Relish, Red Onion, Provolone, and fresh Jalapenos.
Available Wrapped in Lettuce.
Spicy Peanut Noodles$10.00
Chinese noodles sauteed with a spicy, peanut butter sauce. Topped with scallions, fried garlic and ground red pepper. Vegetarian option
Location

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
