Kung Pao Bistro

West Hollywood's favourite Chinese restaurant since 2001

NOODLES

7853 Santa Monica Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)

Popular Items

House Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, bean sprout, scallion, peas and carrots and soy sauce.
FREE Iced Tea
Only ONE per order.
NO substitution. Online only.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$3.50
Vegan. Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
Lo Mein
Wheat noodle*, shredded cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, onion, garlic, soy sauce.
*noodle contains egg
Fried Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons (5)$7.00
Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
Meal for Two Package$37.00
Comes with ONE appetizer, TWO entrees, ONE 24oz bowl of steamed rice and ONE dessert.
NO SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED. TAKE OUT ONLY.
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (6)$8.50
Served with side of house-made dumpling sauce.
General Chow's Chicken$16.50
Spicy. Chunks of chicken, scallion, dried chili, sweet soy & spicy orange sauce. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
Orange Chicken$14.50
Spicy. Battered fried chicken, dry chili, sweet orange glaze. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
Side White Rice$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

7853 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
