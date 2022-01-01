Go
Toast

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

920 Kings Highway • $$

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Bacon Burger (to go)$13.00
1/2 lb. house ground choice beef grilled, with sharp cheddar cheese, brown sugar cooked bacon, finished with lettuce & tomato
Smoked Cheddar Cheese Fries (to go)$6.00
3/8 cut skin on fries with melted shreded smoked cheddar and sharp cheese
Garden Salad$5.00
Fresh mixed lettuce with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and carrots
served with your choice of dressings on the side
Shrimpo & Scallop Cake Sandwich (to go)$13.00
Our fresh made shrimp & scallop cake, pan seared topped with romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and our horseradish & roasted red pepper remoulade, served on a toasted chibatta bun
Build-A-Burger (to go)$10.00
1/2 lb. house ground choice beef grilled to temperature, add your choice
Kids Chicken Fingers$12.95
Fresh breaded chicken breast strips
served with French Fries or side salad
The Steakhouse Burger (to go)$13.00
1/2 lb. house ground choice beef grilled,
with melted sharp cheddar cheese, topped
with thick sliced black pepper bacon, topped with our flame roasted Smokey Steak House
sauce, finished with caramelized onions
Skin on French Fries (Dto go)$5.00
Skin on French Fries
3/8 cut skin on French Fries
The Classic Cheese Burger (to go)$12.00
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our special Garlic Caesar dressing topped with
house-made croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

920 Kings Highway

Haddon Heights NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ralph's Pizza

No reviews yet

Ralph’s offers a wide variety of Thin Crust Pizzas, Hoagies, Cheesesteaks, Speciality Sandwiches, Salads, Hamburgers and much more!
Our Signature Pizza - Garlic & Tomato Pie was chosen as one of the Top 25 Best Pizzas by New Jersey Monthly Magazine.
The Menu is available for Take-Out at this moment, so place your order now, enjoy and share with your friends and loved ones!

Anthony's Creative Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LesbiVeggies

No reviews yet

Plant Based, Gluten Free Urban Café!

Smoke BBQ

No reviews yet

Southern style BBQ paired with traditional sides.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston